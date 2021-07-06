COVID statistics delayed due to holiday
The Wood County Health Department was closed on Monday for the Fourth of July holiday. The coronavirus statistics that are usually released on Mondays will be reported on Tuesday.
The health department will have vaccinations available on Wednesday at the Bowling Green Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. and on Thursday at the Perrysburg Farmers Market from 3-8 p.m.
Fireworks bring on complaints
The Bowling Green Police Division responded to 11 fireworks complaints over the holiday weekend.
No citations were given, according to Lt. Dan Mancuso.
Club hears about Great Black Swamp
The Bowling Green Kiwanis Club will hear the history of the Great Black Swamp at its Thursday noon luncheon at the Wood County Senior Center.
The guest speaker is Bill Hoefflin, the senior program naturalist for the Wood County Park District. He has been a park naturalist for 17 years, working for Ohio state parks, Toledo Metroparks and Wood County parks.
Hoefflin has an associate’s of applied science degree in wildlife management from Hocking College.
Herald holds 46th 4th Ward quarterly meeting
Bowling Green Councilman William Herald will hold his 46th 4th Ward quarterly meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. at the outdoor Kiwanis Memorial Shelter, City Park (by the new Veterans Building near the entrance to the park), 520 Conneaut Ave.
“Overall, I am in my 12th year serving the citizens as their 4th Ward councilman. Each quarter I have held a ward meeting. So far this year I have visited over 600 residences (devoted over 70 hours) talking with people as I go door to door. The quarterly meetings provide an additional opportunity to interact with those I represent,” Herald said.
The meeting will consist of a general update on various city matters. There will be time for citizens to bring up issues, concerns and questions. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Church plans ice cream social
PERRYSBURG — Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church invites the community to assemble in air-conditioned comfort for a free ice cream social, activities for the children, and music by Ragtime Rick.
The event will be July 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. Guests will create their own ice cream sundaes and enjoy the music in the church fellowship hall.
The church is located at 13101 Five Point Road.
Birth
Deonna Turner, a son, July 3, Wood County Hospital.
Ashley and Zach Davis, a son, July 2, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Extended: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 82. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm on Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.