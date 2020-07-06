Food distributed in Wood County
In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will be providing free food to individuals in need. The drive-through food distribution events will be held locally:
• Tuesday from 9 a.m.-noon at Unity United Methodist Church, 1910 E. Broadway St., Northwood.
• Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lucas County Library – Waterville 800 Michigan Ave., Waterville.
Register for G. Rapids garage sales
GRAND RAPIDS — The chamber of commerce garage sales will be held Aug. 7 and 8.
Registrations are $5 and can be obtained at the Village Orchard. For more information, email lshergert@outlook.com.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 74. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 74. A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.