Music at the Museum on July 21
The Wood County Museum will host a free concert with live music on the east wing porch of the County Home building on July 21 at 6 p.m.
The new event, Music at the Museum, will feature three bands:
6 p.m. - Todd Elson & Ryan Brown
7 p.m. – Toraigh
8 p.m. – Corduroy Road
Concert-goers are asked to bring chairs or blankets for lawn seating.
Food trucks will also be onsite, including Maybe Cheese Born With It, Street Tacos Toledo and Carousel’s of Toledo.
The museum will be open for self-guided tours as well.
For more information, visit woodcountyhistory.org. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road.
Church offers fellowship and ice cream
PERRYSBURG — Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church invites the community to assemble in air-conditioned comfort for a free ice cream social, activities for the children, and music by Ragtime Rick.
The event will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. Guests will create their own ice cream sundaes and enjoy the music in the church fellowship hall.
The church is located at 13101 Five Point Road.
Forecast
Hazardous Weather Outlook: Thunderstorms moving across Michigan and Indiana are expected to move into Northwest Ohio this morning. Strong damaging winds are possible. Humid conditions develop today with heat index values near to slightly above 100 possible. A heat advisory may be needed. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms today . The first round is possible late afternoon into the evening then again overnight. The main threats should be strong damaging winds and hail. A low chance of a tornado exists. Locally heavy rain is possible with any of the thunderstorms that develop today through Friday. Stay alert through Friday, with additional rounds of severe weather possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers at night, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers Thursday, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny Sunday, with a high near 82.