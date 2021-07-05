Food truck Tuesdays in Waterville
WATERVILLE — The Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission has two Food Truck Tuesdays planned for this summer in Conrad Park, behind the library on Michigan Avenue.
They are planned for July 13 and Aug. 3 from 5-8 p.m.
Next week’s event will feature live music provided by Bliss, food from a variety of local food trucks and shopping at artisan booths. There is a play area for the kids and the commission will provide a free craft for children. Bring chairs or blankets.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 96. West wind 5 to 11 mph. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 2 and 5 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 83. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.