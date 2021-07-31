BG man accused of driving drunk, crashing into hydrant
A Bowling Green man was arrested for drunk driving after reportedly driving into a fire hydrant.
The accident occurred Friday at 2 a.m. near the intersection of Pearl and South Main streets, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Anthony Ickes was driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade southbound on South Main. He passed Pearl in the west lane. He failed to maintain reasonable control and went off the right side of the road. He struck a light pole before impacting a fire hydrant on the sidewalk.
His Jeep then came to rest. Both his front and side airbags deployed, according to the accident report.
Ickes had minor abrasions on his arms and legs.
He was suspected of driving impaired and was placed under arrest for operating a vehicle while impaired. He was later offered a breath test and had a blood alcohol level of 0.209.
He was arrested for OVI, BAC and failure to maintain reasonable control, and was released to a sober friend.
The Jeep was towed from the scene.
Northwood board talks back-to-school plan
NORTHWOOD — The Northwood Local School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting for the purpose of discussion of the start of the 2021-22 school year on Monday at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Northwood Local Schools Arts Athletic and Administration Building, 700 Lemoyne Road.
Birth
Tiffany and Andrew Miller, a daughter, July 29, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Sunny on Monday, with a high near 76. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 78. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 81. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 83.