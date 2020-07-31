Coronavirus cases increase by 43
Wood County has had 857 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Thursday health department update. There were 814 on Wednesday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. Gov. Mike DeWine announces the weekly county levels on Thursdays.
There have been 58 deaths since March.
There have been 92 hospitalizations since March. This number is up one from Wednesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 43. There are 392 males and 465 females.
There are 133 active cases. This is up from 114 on Wednesday.
There are 56-60 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 11-15 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Custar, Cygnet, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Jerry City, North Baltimore, Portage, Risingsun, Wayne, Weston and Wingston.
Northwood, Rossford and Walbridge each has 6-10 active cases.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 244 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 228.
Statewide, there are 84,862 confirmed cases and 3,177 confirmed deaths.
Baked steak served in Bradner
BRADNER — The American Legion will be serving a baked steak dinner at the post, 209 W. Crocker St., on Sunday.
Call in orders for pickup at 419-288-3634. Dinners may also be eaten at the post.
The cost is $8 for the baked steak, mashed potatoes, choice of gravy, green beans, roll, dessert and drink. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m.
Social distancing will be implemented. Pre-orders are appreciated.
