221 coronavirus cases reported in last week
There have been 34,230 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 221 cases in the last seven days, according to the Wood County Health Department. That is 168.9 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days.
There have been two hospitalizations in the last seven days.
The county is at a medium level.
There have been 366 deaths in Wood County since March 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 1,132 hospitalizations since March 2020.
Statewide, there are 2,948,242 confirmed cases and 39,035 confirmed deaths.
Sheriff’s office: Teen didn’t stop at stop sign
PEMBERVILLE — A teen failed to stop at a stop sign and was fatally struck by an SUV, a sheriff’s investigation shows.
The two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lemoyne and Rees roads on July 22.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release Thursday, reported Cole Genson, 16, Pemberville, who was operating a 1981 Honda motorbike eastbound, failed to stop at the stop sign.
He struck Cory Price, 32, driving the northbound Honda CRV.
Genson was pronounced dead at the scene. Price was treated at the scene.
Acoustic duo takes farmers market stage
PERRYSBURG — Music at the Market presented by Mercy Health features Tammy and Dan Acoustic Duo on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The performance takes place on the Commodore Schoolyard lawn, 140 E. Indiana Ave.
The Tammy and Dan Acoustic Duo will play a mix of cover tunes that span soft and classic rock, pop, country and blues. Vocalist Tammy Van Zyl has a powerful, rich bluesy vocal that can deliver Janis Joplin, Melissa Ethridge and Adele. Dan Searles has been a guitarist, singer and songwriter for more than four decades. Five of those years were touring as well as performing as a session musician in Nashville.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair.
The Music at the Market concert series runs in conjunction with the farmers market which features booths with fresh foods, produce and food trucks.
State, local officials to dedicate Lake Twp. Memorial Highway
MILLBURY – Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, will help dedicate the new Lake Township Memorial Highway with local and state officials. The highway will honor Lake Township residents who have served in the Armed Forces as authorized by Substitute House Bill 291.
The event will be held Monday at 9 a.m. at the Lake Township Administration Building, 27975 Cummings Road.
Births
Leah and Kyle Davenport, a daughter, July 27, Wood County Hospital.
Alicia and James Weinandy, a daughter, July 27, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light west wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light south wind.
Sunday: Sunny Sunday, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 64.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 84. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 66. Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 92. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 74. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.