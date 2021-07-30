County has 32 new COVID cases
There have been 13,365 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 32 since Monday.
There 8 average cases per day; there were 1.5 average cases per day in Monday’s reporting.
There have been 228 deaths, which is a decrease of one since Monday. This is due to a clarification by the Ohio Department of Health on the death record of a case.
There have been 657 hospitalizations since March 2020.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 19 in Perrysburg and nine in Bowling Green. There are five each in Rossford and Portage.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 69,608 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 53.21% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,745,422 vaccines started, affecting 49.15% of the population.
Statewide, there are 939,072 confirmed cases and 20,490 confirmed deaths.
Ohio’s sales tax holiday is Aug. 6-8
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday is Aug. 6-8.
The annual holiday is always popular with Ohioans, who don’t have to pay state sales tax on certain exempted items during the holiday, according to a news release from Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg.
“August is here and our children are soon heading back to school,” Ghanbari said. “As a father myself, I know parents can be hit with lots of expenditures during this time and I hope they take advantage of these discounts when they’re shopping for those school clothes and supplies.”
The holiday exempts clothing items priced up to $75, school supplies up to $20 and school instructional materials at $20 or less. Items for trade or business are not exempt during this holiday.
State lawmakers created the sales tax holiday as a yearly event to provide additional tax relief for Ohioans during back-to-school season.
There is no limit on the number of items, and the exemption is eligible for online purchases as well.
For more information visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website at https://bit.ly/OHSalesTaxHoliday.
BG Human Relations Commission meets
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission will meet on Aug. 6 at 8 a.m. at Wooster Green. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be moved to the city building in council chamber, 304 N. Church St.
BG Taxicab License Board sets meeting
The Taxicab License Board will meet in council chamber, 304 N. Church St., on Monday at 10 a.m. to review and consider taxi license applications.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Mostly sunny on Sunday, with a high near 78. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 57. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 77. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 78. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 80.