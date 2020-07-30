County nursing home coronavirus cases up
Wood County has had 814 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Wednesday health department update. There were 801 on Tuesday.
Wood County has been downgraded from a level 3 state alert to a level 2. Gov. Mike DeWine announces the weekly county levels on Thursdays.
There have been 58 deaths since March.
There have been 91 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 44. There are 374 males and 440 females.
There are 114 active cases in 16 Wood County zip codes.
There are 56-60 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 11-15 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Custar, Cygnet, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Jerry City, North Baltimore, Portage, Risingsun, Wayne, Weston and Wingston.
Northwood, Rossford and Walbridge each has 6-10 active cases.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 244 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 228.
Heartland of Perrysburg is new to the list this week, with 22 residents and zero staff. Also new is Wood Lane Residential Werner House with zero residents and one staff.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, seven staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 17 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, 17 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 25 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, zero staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, one resident, six staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, five staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Statewide numbers were not updated as of press time Wednesday.
BG Council’s finance committee meets
The finance committee of Bowling Green Council will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to discuss current city finances. The meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s website at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Lake Twp. Trustees discuss insurance
MILLBURY — The Lake Township Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting today at 3 via accession meeting.
Access the meeting at 1-610-978-4138, enter 115 281 2506 (meeting#).
There will be discussion and action on insurance and any other business that comes before the board.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63.
Extended: Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 83. A chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 79.