Political pins topic of museum online program
The Wood County Museum is offering July’s Virtual History Series program in partnership with the North Baltimore Public Library.
The next free Virtual History Series program will be available online on Thursday at noon via Zoom and is presented by John King (Bowling Green State University Browne Popular Culture Library).
King’s program is Female Representations in Political Pins 1964-2016. This presentation is also a digital exhibit/program that was created for the BGSU Library based on representations of women in a political button collection, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Suffrage Movement.
Contact the North Baltimore Public Library for Zoom Log-In information at 419-257-3621.
Visit the Wood County Museum website woodcountyhistory.org for more information, call 419-352-0967 or email marketing@woodcountyhistory.org.
Birth
Jenna Apthorpe and Destine McClaflin, a son, July 1, Wood County Hospital.
