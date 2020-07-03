Wood County coronavirus cases at 396
There have been 396 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update. This is up from 383 on Wednesday.
There are 40 total active coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of nine over Wednesday’s report.
Bowling Green has 16-20 active cases.
The Perrysburg zip code has six-10 active cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bloomdale, Millbury, North Baltimore, Pemberville and Walbridge.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There are 70 hospitalizations, which has remained the same since last week. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 53. There are 161 males and 235 females.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
Wood County has documented 202 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents, 129, and staff, 73. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide number were not available on Thursday due to technology issues.
, there are 49,263 confirmed cases and 2,626 confirmed deaths. The median age is 46.
No paper on Saturday
Due to the Fourth of July holiday, there will be no Sentinel-Tribune published on Saturday.
There are extra comics in today’s newspaper.
Check the website, Twitter and Facebook for news updates.
Baked steak served in Bradner
BRADNER — The American Legion will be serving a baked steak dinner at the post, 209 W. Crocker St., on Sunday.
Call in orders for pick-up at 419-288-3634. Dinners may also be eaten at the post.
The cost is $8 for the baked steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m.
Social distancing will be implemented. Pre-orders are appreciated.
Fremont holds fireworks show
FREMONT — The City of Fremont will hold IndependenceDay Fireworks on Saturday at 10 p.m. on the grounds of Terra State Community College, 2830 Napoleon Road.
Lots will be open to the public at 8 p.m. and will be available on a first come, first serve basis. No alcohol or personal fireworks are permitted. Be mindful of others and maintain 6-feet social distance.
Tune into Eagle 99.1 for synchronized music.
Patrol warns against drinking and driving
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be highly visible and cracking down on impaired drivers during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period, which began at midnight and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
The patrol’s zero-tolerance policy is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways.
Many Fourth of July celebrations involve alcohol, which increases the possibility of impaired driving.
During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period from July 3-7, a total of 16 fatal crashes killed 17 people. Of those, seven crashes and seven fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. The patrol recorded 712 OVI arrests during the reporting period.
‘Driving sober and wearing safety belts are essential to ensuring the safety of yourself, your family, and others,” said Governor DeWine. “We encourage drivers to make responsible decisions this holiday and every day.”
“One bad decision can be deadly,” added Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “If you plan to drink, help make everyone’s holiday safe by designating a sober ride home.”
Of the eight fatalities where safety belts were available, three were unbelted. Five motorcyclists and four bicyclists were killed during last year’s reporting period.
Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 69.
Extended: Sunny Sunday, with a high near 94. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 70. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 95. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 72. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 94. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 73. A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.