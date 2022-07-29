BG school board holds special meeting about busing
The Bowling Green Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Monday at 3:30 p.m. at the Administrative Offices, 137 Clough St.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss issues relating to the shortage of bus drivers and any other matters that may lawfully come before the board.
The board will then meet in executive session for the purpose to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee and for conference with the board’s attorney to discuss matters which are the subject of pending or imminent court action.
The public is invited to attend; there will be no public participation.
Board action may be taken.
BG Council hears update on new city building
The Bowling Green Council Committee of the Whole will hold a meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. The purpose of the meeting is for council to receive an update on the building project. No action will be taken.
BG Council members Dennis, Phipps plan constituent meeting
Bowling Green Council members Jeff Dennis (at-large) and Rachel Phipps (Ward 3) will be hosting a Ward 3 constituent meeting on Saturday at Grounds for Thought beginning at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
The purpose of this meeting will be to hear from residents, especially those living in Ward 3, about their priorities and concerns. Dennis and Phipps will also share information and answer any questions about ongoing initiatives, including bike infrastructure, sustainability and proposed updates to the zoning code.
Residents who cannot attend the forum or would like to provide feedback in advance should email [email protected] or [email protected].
Ben DeLong Band has concert on the river
GRAND RAPIDS — The Ben DeLong Band will present the next program of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series on Sunday at 4 p.m. The group will be performing in the Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street.
Known as a one-man band, DeLong plays multiple instruments, sometimes simultaneously. Music will include classic tunes like “Last Kiss,” “Blueberry Hill,” “Moondance” and “Stand By Me.” Also hear music from artists like Stevie Wonder, Maroon 5, the Beatles and Gavin DeGraw. Joining DeLong on vocals/keys/trumpet will be Cara Taylor on vocals/acoustic/percussion, Pete Rodriguez on guitar and Don Flugga on drums.
The program is free to the public. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of rain, the program will be moved to the old fire station.
Pratt Trio performs at Woodlands
PERRYSBURG — The Wednesday at Woodlands lunchtime concert series continues with the Danny Pratt Trio from noon-1 p.m. at the Woodlands Park shelter area, 429 E. Boundary St. The series will continue every Wednesday through August.
Picnic tables are available to enjoy music while eating lunch.
The Danny Pratt Trio is composed of three of the six musicians from the blues band Danny Pratt and the DanElectros. Pratt is known for his energetic guitar and harmonica riffs. He will be accompanied by bass player Garth Girard and Dan Magers on keyboard.
This concert series is made possible with the support of The City of Perrysburg and the Norma (Swaisgood) Stark Memorial Garden and Labyrinth Foundation.
For more information contact Main ART-ery by texting 419-902-2782 or send an email to [email protected].
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light northwest wind. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 61.
Extended: Sunny Sunday, with a high near 84. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 65. A chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 90.