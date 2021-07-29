Planning starts for Perrysburg fest
PERRYSBURG — Positively Perrysburg Fest, hosted by the Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Sept. 18 from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. downtown.
The festival will include children’s activities, games, parade, food vendors, business and community expo and art and craft booths.
Booths are still available in the following areas of the festival: Marketplace area of businesses, civic organizations, and churches, and in the arts/crafts area of artists and artisans.
Food vendor participation is by invitation only.
General festival information, sponsorship details and application forms are available online at www.perrysburgchamber.com, by emailing info@perrysburgchamber.com or by calling 419-874-9147.
BG loan committee meets
The Bowling Green Revolving Loan Fund Committee is scheduled to meet Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to consider an application(s) and other business for the Business Revolving Loan Fund.
Fatal crash reported on I-475
The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 475 in Sylvania Township at approximately 5:06 p.m. on Tuesday.
A Sterling dump truck, operated by Michael Lashuay, 64, of Temperance, Michigan, was traveling west on I-475. The bed of the dump truck Lashuay was operating was up and struck an overhead sign and the Holland Sylvania overpass. The bed became detached from the dump truck and landed in the right lane.
Lashuay’s truck struck the concrete median wall twice and struck the concrete wall for the railroad overpass on the right side of the roadway. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Lashuay suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was declared deceased on scene by EMS personnel.
Impairment is not believed to be a factor.
The westbound lanes of I-475 were closed for over four hours.
Forecast
Hazardous Weather Outlook: Thunderstorms will move across the area today, with some reaching severe criteria. The primary threat will be strong and damaging winds; however, hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Storms will again have heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 58.
Extended: Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 80. A chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 76. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 56. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 75. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 57. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 79.