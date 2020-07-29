Coronavirus cases increase to 801; three more deaths
Wood County has had 801 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update. There were 750 on Monday.
Wood County has been downgraded from a level 3 state alert to a level 2. Gov. Mike DeWine announces the weekly county levels on Thursdays.
There have been 58 deaths since March; this is an increase of three since Monday.
The latest deaths were two women in their 80s and 70s, and a man in his 80s.
There have been 27 men and 31 women who have died. Of the women, 10 were in their 90s, 11 in their 80s, eight in their 70s, one in her 60s and one in her 50s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 14 were in their 80s, six in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There have been 91 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 45. There are 366 males and 435 females.
There are 108 active cases in nine Wood County zip codes.
There are 41-45 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 26-30 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bradner, Fostoria, North Baltimore, Rudolph and Walbridge. Northwood has 6-10 active cases and Rossford has 11-15.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 228 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 81,896 confirmed cases and 3,118 confirmed deaths.
BG police handle noise complaints
Several Facebook users reported hearing loud popping sounds this past weekend.
The Bowling Green Police Division received six reports of either gunshots or fireworks.
A 911 call was received Saturday at 2:20 a.m. of a reported gunshot in the 500 block of Flanders Avenue. The location of the sound could not be determined.
A fireworks complaint was received Saturday at 2:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Conneaut Avenue.
Fireworks were reportedly being set off Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the corner of Brim Road and Christopher Street.
A complaint was received Sunday at 12:48 a.m., this time in the 600 block of Flanders Avenue. Remnants of fireworks were found in the area.
In the early hours of Sunday, a second caller in the 1300 block of Conneaut reported seeing people on foot setting up fireworks at the sewage station across the street.
On Sunday at 1 a.m., a caller reported seeing fireworks near Simpson Garden Park and another caller in the area at 12:51 a.m. reported hearing gunshots.
Shop Saturday morning market in BG
A Saturday morning farmers market is being held at the Mid-Wood store, 12818 E. East Gypsy Lane Road.
The hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Interested vendors should contact Mike Soboleski at SoBeehoney@gmail.com for more information.
Stroll the Street returns this week to Rossford
ROSSFORD — Join the Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau for Stroll the Street today.
Each week the event will be held if Wood County is at a level 2 or below.
Stroll the Street 2.0 – Food Truck Fiesta is held on Wednesdays from 4:30-7:30 p.m. featuring 12 Northwest Ohio vendors along Dixie Highway into downtown. Food trucks are spaced out from Ford Memorial Park to the Rossford Recreation Center with signage for safe distancing as patrons wait in line.
“We are happy to welcome everyone back, with proper safety precautions,” said Beth Genson, director of the Rossford CVB. “Visitors are directed to follow best practices and state guidelines such as maintaining 6 feet of distance and wearing masks. Hand sanitizer stations are available.”
Food truck vendors are following health department guidelines including wearing masks and gloves and providing hand sanitizer. In addition, several hand sanitizer stations are set up along the route. Parking is available at the United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Hwy., and in the IPS Headquarters parking lot, 146 Dixie Hwy. Grab-and-go is suggested.
Historical society gets grant
Ohio History Connection has awarded coronavirus emergency grants to history organizations around the state, including the Wood County Historical Society.
The $1,000 resource was provided to cover losses of revenue, increases in expenses and changes to programs due to the ongoing pandemic.
COVID-19 pop-up testing site available in Toledo
TOLEDO – A coronavirus pop-up testing site will be available in Toledo today and Thursday. Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location.
No appointment is needed; anyone can walk in. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
The testing will be held at the University of Toledo Scott Park Campus (near lot 23), 225 W. Scott Park Drive, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 63.
Extended: Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 84. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.