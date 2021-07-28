Sawyer center opens at quarry
PERRYSBURG — The Ann B. Sawyer Interpretive Center at the Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve opens on Saturday with a ribbon cutting and open house from 1-3 p.m.
The community is welcome to join in the celebration. Additional parking and a shuttle are available at the Perrysburg Township Hall during open-house hours
The Ann B. Sawyer Interpretive Center has a low-level rock wall, educational displays, children’s activity area, restrooms and a window on wildlife viewing area. The property was donated to the Wood County Park District by the Sawyer Family under a land conservation easement with the Black Swamp Conservancy.
The Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, located at 26940 Lime City Road, and the Ann B. Sawyer Interpretive Center are free and open daily from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset.
For more information visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897.
Get gas cap tested, replaced
Leaky gas caps contribute to local ozone pollution and lost fuel efficiency
Anyone can get a no-cost test of their vehicle’s gas cap, and a free replacement cap if a leak is found, at an event Thursday offered by the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments.
Gas cap testing and replacement will take place Thursday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Woodland Mall, 1234 N. Main St.
Leaky gas caps are a preventable cause of ozone pollution. Take this simple step to make sure your passenger car or light truck is not contributing to pollution. A broken or missing gas cap can also reduce fuel efficiency by 1-2% and cost a driver up to a full tank of gas each year.
Drive up to a TMACOG testing site, and staff will do a quick compression test to make sure your cap is sealed. If it’s leaking, get a replacement on the spot. Receive a bonus gift while supplies last.
Older vehicles are more likely to have a poorly sealed cap, but any vehicle could be leaking. A loose gas cap may trigger the check engine light, so if the light turns on randomly or right after filling up, you might need a new one.
BG Civil Service Commission meets
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 11 a.m. on Friday.
The meeting will be held in the Human Resources Department, which is located on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N Church St. The purpose of the meeting is to review and recommend changes to civil service rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions. Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept, or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations.
Patrol enters nationwide Best Looking Cruiser contest
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers Best Looking Cruiser contest.
Now through Aug. 3, visit the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Facebook page and click the link in any of the contest posts, or visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021, to cast a vote for Ohio for the best looking state agency cruiser photo.
When visiting the SurveyMonkey website, scroll to the bottom of the page and select Ohio from the drop-down menu. Agency rankings will be updated daily. The photo receiving the most votes will be featured on the cover of AAST’s 2022 wall calendar.
Birth
Zoey Altman and Christopher Rice, a son, July 26, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 77. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59. Sunny Saturday, with a high near 81. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59. Sunny Monday, with a high near 77.