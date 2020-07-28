Coronavirus cases increase
Wood County has had 750 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 701 on Friday.
Wood County has been downgraded from a level 3 state alert to a level 2. Gov. Mike DeWine announces the weekly county levels on Thursdays.
There have been 55 deaths since March.
There have been 88 hospitalizations since March; that number is up from 85 on Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 45. There are 341 males and 408 females.
There are 108 active cases in nine Wood County zip codes.
There are 41-45 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 26-30 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bradner, Fostoria, North Baltimore, Rudolph and Walbridge. Northwood has 6-10 active cases and Rossford has 11-15.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 228 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 77,309 confirmed cases and 3,039 confirmed deaths.
Deacons’ Shop open Thursday in BG
The Deacons’ Shop located at First Presbyterian Church will be open Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m. The shop offers gently used clothing without charge to those in need.
The entrance will be from the Church Street courtyard only. Consumers must practice social distancing and wear masks. Entry to the shop will be monitored for occupancy. Sign-in will be required.
Board discusses taxi driver applications
The Taxicab License Board will meet in council chamber, 304 N. Church St., on Aug. 6 at 9 a.m. to discuss a taxi driver application.
Any additional license applications must be received by the Office of the Municipal Administrator not later than two business days prior to the date of the meeting. Applications may not be submitted electronically.
Births
Haley Kinder and Vincent Yates, a daughter, July 25, Wood County Hospital.
Danielle Martinez and Ross Barrett, a son, July 24, Wood County Hospital.
Hannah Russell and Thomas Russell Jr., a daughter, July 24, Wood County Hospital.
Katrina and Justas Asanavicius, a daughter, July 24, Wood County Hospital.
Karl Hall and Bree Straley, a son, July 21, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 82 and a low around 63. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 82 and a low around 62. On Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Correction
Serenity Farms story
Last week’s story had incorrect information.
Debra DeHoff’s name was misspelled. The name for professional training is Parelli.
The online auction raised $1,500. The Benefit for the Barn normally raises over $25,000 and is at $6,500 for the year.
Programs are down from $49,000 to $3,100 in revenue for the year. The GoFundMe campaign is still in need of $20,000 to reach the $50,000 goal.
Team Thunder has been visiting senior centers and hospice since May.