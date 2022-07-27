Missing children located
Two children, including one with a heart condition, who have been missing since last week, have been found.
Wood County Job and Family Services issued a news release on Tuesday, saying the children were located and are in their custody.
Last week, the agency received emergency custody of Eduardo Olvera Jr., 18 months. Eduardo’s sibling, Reyna Olvera, 17, has been placed in the agency’s custody as well.
It is believed that Eduardo’s and Reyna’s mother, Claudia Olvera, fled with both children, the agency said.
There was concern for Eduardo’s safety due to a heart condition.
Talk to author Shaw at Walbridge store
WALBRIDGE — Author Sara Shaw will hold a book signing on Saturday from noon-3 p.m. at Random Acts, 209 N. Main St.
Shaw is the author of “Two Sisters & the Four-Leaf Clover,” a story about the lives of two families growing up in a small midwestern town.
For more information, call 567-315-8283 or email [email protected].
Birth
Lauren DeBock and David Bankey, a daughter, July 25, Wood County Hospital
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 79. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 59. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 82. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 61. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 84. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 65. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.