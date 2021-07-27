County has 1 more COVID death, 8 new cases
There have been 13,333 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of eight since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 1.6 cases per day.
There have been 229 deaths, which is one more than Thursday.
There have been 657 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 69,320 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 52.99% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,717,753 vaccines started, affecting 48.92% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,122,647 confirmed cases and 20,467 confirmed deaths.
Kiwanis Club hits the road for courthouse tour
The Bowling Green Kiwanis Club will take a field trip in lieu of its regular meeting this Thursday.
The field trip will be a guided trip of the Wood County Courthouse. The guides of the courthouse will be led by Wood Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger, Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn and Mike Sibbersen, retired Wood County auditor.
Births
Morgan Plumb and Isaiah Brueshaber, a son, July 23, Wood County Hospital.
Kaitlyn and Evan Sharp, Liberty Center, a daughter, July 24, McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Thursday, then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 77. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 57. Mostly sunny on Saturday, with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 78.