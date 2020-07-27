BG families asked to complete survey
The Bowling Green City Schools District is requesting each family fill out a survey for the 2020-21 school year for each of their children.
The district is requesting this information to plan for online learning beginning Sept. 8 with the intent to move face to face when possible. They can access that on the district website.
Shop Pemberville Garden Party
PEMBERVILLE — Pemberville’s Garden Party is set for Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. Beeker’s General Store and Riverbank Antique Market are once again hosting the next Garden Party, the town’s version of a Farmers Market.
Garden Parties are planned for the fourth Tuesday of each month during the growing season (June–September) from 5-8 p.m. rain or shine along Front Street. Vendors will sell vegetables, plants, flowers, garden art, antiques and baked goods.
Interested vendors should call Beeker’s General Store at 419-287-3274 for more information. A fee is required in advance to hold space.
Juvenile court gets supplemental funds
Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced that 114 local law enforcement agencies, courts and service providers, including Wood County Juvenile Court, have been awarded nearly $6 million to support the fight against coronavirus during the second round of Ohio’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding grant program.
The Wood County Juvenile Court received $22,013.
“This second round of funding will help local courts from across the state purchase a variety of remote technology and personal protection equipment, such as plexiglass shields to keep personnel safe,” DeWine said.
DeWine announced the availability of the grant funding on April 29. The funding will be administered by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services, a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, as part of the CARES Act to support agencies in taking measures to help prevent the spread of, prepare for, and respond to the spread of COVID-19.
On July 9, DeWine announced that local law enforcement agencies, probation and parole offices, local courts, victim service providers, and adult, juvenile, and community corrections agencies were awarded $2 million in the first round of funding to support the fight against COVID-19.
To date, OCJS has funded more than 175 projects to respond to, prevent the spread of, and prepare for COVID-19 totaling $7,966,816.03.
OCJS is still accepting applications on a continual basis while funding is available, and there is no cap. For more information, including the list of awardees, visit www.ocjs.ohio.gov.
Threshers cancel event
LIME CITY — The Five Point Steam Threshers 60th annual reunion in Perrysburg Township has been canceled. The event, which is usually held in July, features wheat threshing and plowing demonstrations, antique tractors, gas engines and steam engines.
Bowling Green Parks & Rec meeting canceled
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to lack of business. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
Elmwood, Otsego, ESC meetings changed, added
The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education has changed its August meeting date.
The meeting now will be held on Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. in the media center.
The Otsego Local Schools Board of Education has added a special meeting in August. The meeting will be Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. in the high school gym to continue to discuss 2020-21 plans.
The Wood County Educational Service Center meeting has been moved from Tuesday to Aug. 4 at 4 p.m.
BG utilities board cancels
Tonight’s Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting has been canceled due to the lack of official business.
The next meeting is Aug. 10.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 66. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 64.
Extended: Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 84. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 84. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 84. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 84.