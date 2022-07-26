From the Farm is at Carter Farm for wetlands, weed talk
The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a From the Farm event Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm Park 18331 Carter Road.
Mark Witt, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife Private Lands biologist, and Kelly Copeland, NRCS resource conservationist, will discuss wetlands, grass management and weed control on Conservation Reserve Program acres.
Attendees will take a tractor ride to the 20-acre wetland restoration project area behind Zimmerman Schoolhouse.
The event is free and open to the community. Contact the district office to RSVP at 419-354-5517, on social media, or online at www.woodswcd.com to ensure enough resource materials and snacks are provided.
Port authority meets Wednesday
The Wood County Port Authority will meet Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at Northwestern Water & Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
The purpose is to discuss financing for multiple projects.
Women’s economic development/leadership group hears from Marathon exec
The Northwest Ohio E-Chapter of Women for Economic and Leadership Development, a non-profit organization, is hosting a networking event and session on “Our Strength is in our Diversity” on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Myla Marcus Winery, 133 S. Main St.
Erin Schwiebert, an advanced learning and development consultant within the Gathering & Processing Operations Organization at Marathon Petroleum Company LP in Findlay, will give a presentation on Our Strength is in Our Diversity.
Schwiebert will share her experiences and insight into building a culture of belonging in an organization and the importance of having a diverse and inclusive environment within an organization. She will be providing information on the importance of proving diversity, equity, and inclusion trainings within the workplace as well.
Advance registration is required. This event is open to the public and costs $40 for non-WELD members, $30 for WELD members and $15 for students. Registration and more information about the event can be found at https://www.weldusa.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1653262&group=
Information about the national non-profit organization, Women for Economic and Leadership Development, can be found at https://www.weldusa.org/.
The Northwest Ohio E-Chapter is welcoming new members. Community members interested are encouraged to join at the WELD website. Annual membership cost is $50.
Questions about the event or Northwest Ohio E-Chapter can be directed to Circe Krout at [email protected] or Amanda Riess at [email protected].
Blues on the market stage in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — Music at the Market presented by Mercy Health continues Thursday at 7 p.m. with Danny Pratt & the DanElectros on the Commodore Schoolyard lawn, 140 E. Indiana Ave.
Danny Pratt & the DanElectros is a high energy, seven-piece vintage style blues band, based in Michigan. Pratt is known for his energetic, hard-hitting harmonica and guitar performances.
Band members include Greg Dermeyer, Peter Bullard, David Oesterle, Garth Girard and Dan Magers. Pratt said it took years of networking to put the band together. He has been performing with keyboardist Dermeyer for 25 years. The rhythm section of Girard on bass and Oesterle on drums have been performing side by side for 30 years. Pratt said guitarist Bullard as his earliest influence and an occasional guitar teacher. Multi-instrumentalist Magers plays guitar, keyboards, organ and saxophone.
Concertgoers may bring a blanket or chair.
Births
Emily and Jacob Brockschmidt, a son, July 23, Wood County Hospital.
Emma Vierheller and Joshua Maxwell, a daughter, July 22, Wood County Hospital.
Brittany and Jeff Cross, a daughter, July 22, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: Partly sunny, with a high near 82 on Thursday. A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny Friday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 81. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 84.