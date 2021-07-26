Help BG cafe win Tip Jar Challenge
Call of the Canyon Cafe has been selected as a finalist to win up to $1000 in energy efficiency improvements.
Visit www.efficiencysmart.org/tipjar. Click on Efficiency Smart’s original post and comment: “Call of the Canyon Cafe - Bowling Green.” Share the post.
The restaurant from the list receiving the most votes by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday will win up to $1,000 in energy efficiency improvements from Efficiency Smart.
11th Annual ‘Run the Res’ set for Sept. 19
FOSTORIA — On Sept. 19, Susie Shiff, along with her family, will host the 11th annual “Run the Res” in memory of her husband, Jeff, who lost his battle to colon cancer in 2008.
Over the years, the event has raised more than $50,000 for the ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Cancer Fund benefiting patients and families at the hospital’s Cancer and Infusion Center.
Early registration for the 5K or 10K run/walk is $25 and the Kids Fun Run is $10 and includes an event T-shirt. The deadline to pre-register is Sept. 5.
Day-of-event registration begins at noon in the Brick Shelter House at City Park. At 1 p.m., a Kids Fun Run begins for children ages 3-9. The 5K/10K will kick off at 2 p.m. with a run/walk around Reservoirs 2 and 3 (Lake Mottram and Lake Lamberjack), which are the reservoirs down Fremont and Tiffin streets; the run also goes down Tiffin Street to County Road 262 and back to the finish. Participants can expect a scenic view in a laid-back environment. Chip timing will be performed as well.
To register or for more information, visit www.runtheres.org or call Susie Shiff at 419-435-1772.
Meijer announces expanded teacher discount
Teachers are getting additional discounts from Meijer as they tackle back-to-school shopping lists for this fall’s return to classes. The retailer is adding office furniture and kids’ apparel to the more than 1,500 items now included in its annual 15% off discount.
Offered to teachers through its 257 Meijer stores in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky, the discount provides savings on classroom essentials like paper, pencils, folders and notebooks. The discount also applies to desks, bookshelves, frames, lamps and kids’ clothing. It also includes all-purpose cleaners, disinfecting sprays, hand sanitizer, hand tissues and baby wipes.
The average teacher spent approximately $745 on supplies, according to AdoptAClassroom.org, but had a $212 classroom budget for the 2019-20 school year.
The teacher discount also stacks with the mPerks Rewards program on more than 300 items that will receive additional price drops.
Teachers can get the discount – in the form of a paper coupon – by presenting a current school ID at the customer service desk.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light northwest wind.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 69.
Extended: Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 87. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Thursday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 62. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 82.