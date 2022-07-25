County group reviews fatal crashes
On July 12, Wood County Safe Communities reviewed the following fatal crashes that occurred in the second quarter of 2022 in Wood County:
Interstate 75 near mile post 173
Dunbridge Road south of Ohio 582
Ohio 65 west of Rangeline Road
The following countermeasures were established:
Do not speed
Do not drive impaired
Always wear a seat belt
Obey all traffic safety laws
Wear proper safety gear and attire when riding a motorcycle or all-terrain vehicle
The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 11.
Law enforcement officers from six states join forces to combat speeding
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Law enforcement officers across Ohio are joining officers from five other Great Lakes states including Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin on Wednesday for this year’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Region 5 high visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign.
During the campaign, law enforcement officers will combine increased, zero-tolerance enforcement with effective communication to road users on the importance of obeying the speed limit.
Speed is involved in about one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide. NHTSA statistical projections for 2021 show traffic deaths grew by 10.5% to 42,915. This also represents the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the highest annual percentage increase in the recorded history of data in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.
According to crash statistics from Ohio in 2021:
11% of all crashes were speed-related
360 people died on Ohio’s roadways in speed-related crashes
1,549 people were seriously injured (that’s more than 4 people per day)
32% of Ohio’s speed-related crashes occurred between June and September
In 2021, there were 5,413 fatal injuries in the six-state region with 1,668 (30.8%) being speed-related fatalities. This was an increase of 17.7% from 2020. Ohio ranks second in the six-state region with 1,351 total fatalities, an increase of 9.8% from the previous year. Traffic crashes that result in death due to speeding are higher in the summer months. The highest fatalities occur between June and September.
“One of the most concerning aspects of speeding is the increased stopping distance,” said Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Tom Stickrath, who serves as chair of the Ohio Traffic Safety Council. “A vehicle traveling at 30 mph will need about 100 feet to come to a complete stop. In comparison, a car moving at 60 mph will need over 300 feet to stop, which is almost the entire length of a football field.”
Last year, the Ohio Traffic Safety Office distributed $4.1 million in NHTSA funding for overtime costs associated with HVE.
For more information, visit http://speedawarenessday.org/.
