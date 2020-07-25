Coronavirus cases increase by 31
Wood County has had 701 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 669 on Thursday.
There was also one more death — a man in his 70s — recorded since Thursday.
There have been 55 deaths since March. There have been 26 men and 29 women who have died. Of the women, 10 were in their 90s, 10 in their 80s, seven in their 70s, one in her 60s and one in her 50s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 13 were in their 80s, six in their 70s and six in their 60s.
Wood County has been downgraded from a level 3 state alert to a level 2. Gov. Mike DeWine announces the weekly county levels on Thursdays.
There have been 85 hospitalizations since March; that number is up one from Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 45. There are 317 males and 384 females.
There are 106 active cases in nine Wood County zip codes.
There are 41-45 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 26-30 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bradner, Fostoria, North Baltimore, Rudolph and Walbridge. Northwood has 6-10 active cases and Rossford has 11-15.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 228 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 77,309 confirmed cases and 3,039 confirmed deaths.
‘Wing night’ in Bradner
BRADNER — American Legion Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St., will hold a “wing night” tonight from 4-8.
Call in orders for pick-up at 419-288-3634; there is seating at the post, too. An order comes with eight jumbo wings, tater tots and slaw, for $9.
Threshers cancel event
LIME CITY — The Five Point Steam Threshers 60th annual reunion in Perrysburg Township has been canceled. The event, which is usually held in July, features wheat threshing and plowing demonstrations, antique tractors, gas engines and steam engines.
Bowling Green Parks & Rec meeting canceled
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to lack of business. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
Elmwood, Otsego, ESC meetings changed, added
The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education has changed its August meeting date.
The meeting now will be held on Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. in the media center.
The Otsego Local Schools Board of Education has added a special meeting in August. The meeting will be Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. in the high school gym to continue to discuss 2020-21 plans.
The Wood County Educational Service Center meeting has been moved from Tuesday to Aug. 4 at 4 p.m.
Births
Hannah Russell and Thomas Russell Jr., a daughter, July 24, Wood County Hospital.
Karl Hall and Bree Straley, a son, July 21, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light south wind.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. A slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of showers Monday, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am. Low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 82. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 63. Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 83. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 83. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 82.