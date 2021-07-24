BG Council committee talks rentals
The committee of the whole of Bowling Green Council will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. in council chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 No. Church St., to discuss rental registration, licensing and inspections.
This meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Garden party in Pemberville
PEMBERVILLE — Pemberville’s Garden Party will be held Tuesday from 5-8 p.m.
Vendors will provide treats and a variety of items for sale. Dan Cadaret will perform live music. Downtown shops will be open.
For more information, call Beeker’s General Store at 419-287-3274.
BG utilities board meeting canceled
The Bowling Green Board of Public Utilties meeting set for Monday has been canceled due to lack of official business.
The next meeting will be Aug. 9.
Birth
DeAnn Chamberlain and Tyler Geckle, a son, July 25, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 67. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 70. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 87. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.