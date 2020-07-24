Active, total coronavirus cases increase
Wood County has had 669 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Thursday health department update. There were 652 on Wednesday.
There are 106 active cases, which is up from 102 on Tuesday.
Wood County was put in the “public emergency” category earlier this month by the state due to high-rising coronavirus cases. The level 3 alert means everyone must wear a mask in public, indoors and outside when 6-feet social distancing is not available.
There have been 54 deaths since March.
There have been 84 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 45. There are 299 males and 370 females.
There are active cases in nine Wood County zip codes.
There are 41-45 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 26-30 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bradner, Fostoria, North Baltimore, Rudolph and Walbridge. Northwood has 6-10 active cases and Rossford has 11-15.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 228 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 75,819 confirmed cases and 2,997 confirmed deaths.
Chicken dinner benefits fire dept.
WAYNE — The Wayne Fire Department is having a drive-thru chicken barbecue on Saturday at the department, 200 N. Center St. Wayne.
Serving is from 4:30 p.m. until gone. The cost is $10 per meal.
Donate to school supply drive
PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Township Fire Department and Local 4170 are collecting school supplies for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
Drop off new supplies (i.e. back packs, crayons, glue sticks, dry erase markers, pencils, paper, folders, hand sanitizer, tissue paper and erasers) to the lobby located at 26711 Lime City Road.
Get barbecue in the drive-thru
CUSTAR — St. Louis Parish will hold a chicken barbecue dinner, drive-thru only, on Aug. 2 starting at 11 a.m., until gone. Donations will be accepted.
The boxed meals include Milton Township Fire Department barbecue, homemade noodles, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw and cucumbers and a cookie.
The church is located at 22776 Ohio 281.
BG planning meeting canceled
The Aug. 5 Bowling Green Planning Commission meeting has been canceled.
Jacobs reunion put off until 2021
The Jacobs reunion has been canceled this year because of coronavirus. The George and Mary (Ford) Jacobs reunion will be held next year.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 67.
Extended: Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 90. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low around 67 and a 60% chance of rain. On Tuesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 86.