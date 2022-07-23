149 coronavirus cases reported in last week
There have been 33,999 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 149 cases since July 15, according to the ODH website.
There have been 365 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,128 hospitalizations since March 2020.
The county is at a medium level, according to the Wood County Health Department’s Thursday update.
Statewide, there are 2,918,366 confirmed cases and 38,981 confirmed deaths.
N. Baltimore man charged after reportedly running naked in BG
A North Baltimore man faces two charges after he allegedly stripped naked outside two Bowling Green residences and approached some women.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to Manville Avenue on July 10 and June 21.
The complainant in June stated that an unknown man came onto her front porch, stripped and ran out from behind a large tree on her property at other women.
She provided video to police and said this had also occurred in May.
Another complainant filed a similar report on July 10. Officers ran a license plate from a red Ford Fusion leaving the area. The owner’s Bureau of Motor Vehicle photo was shown to a complainant, who positively identified him, according to the police report.
David Weaver, 58, was charged with public indecency and criminal trespass.
Garden Party in Pemberville
PEMBERVILLE — A Pemberville Garden Party is planned for Tuesday. They are held the fourth Tuesday of the month through September from 5-8 p.m.
New this month will be horse-drawn carriage rides. The cost is $35 for up to four adults. Call 419-287-3274 to reserve a ride.
From 5-8 p.m., local vendors will set up along downtown with fresh produce and plants, sweet treats and other goods.
Karrie and Karla from the Summer Kitchen in Helena will join for an iced tea party. They will teach a class on three ways to make tea and three ways to sweeten it. Create an iced tea blend to take home. The class is $18. RSVP at 419-287-3274 to reserve a space.
BG utilities meeting canceled
The Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting set for Monday is canceled due to lack of official business requiring board action.
The next meeting will be Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. in council chambers at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
BG park board meeting canceled
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to lack of business. For more information call 419-354-6223.
Bowling Green Records Commission meets
The Bowling Green Records Commission will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the city’s conference room, that is located on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to approve records retention schedules, changes to retention schedules, and applications for one-time disposal of obsolete records. The commission will also review and consider certificates of record disposal (RC-3) forms.
Rossford sanitary sewer smoke testing set for next week
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District will hold sanitary sewer smoke testing will take place Monday through Friday, daily from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on the following streets in the City of Rossford:
Rosedale Place and Rosedale Lane
Island View Avenue
Schreier Road (west end)
Portions of River Road
This will impact approximately 70 homes and buildings in this area. Smoke testing involves pumping non-toxic smoke through sewers from manholes in streets and observing where the smoke exits. This can indicate a broken pipe or identify where roof or foundation drains are improperly connected to the system.
Smoke should not enter a home or building. However, if smoke does enter a building this could mean that vents, sewer traps, sump pumps or downspouts are improperly connected to the sewer system. Should smoke enter your building, do not be alarmed. Notify district personnel in your area, or contact 419-354-9090, ext. 2.
This weekend, residents in this area are encouraged to pour water down all drains in their homes or buildings to ensure that traps are full. For more information, go to nwwsd.org.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Scattered thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. A few storms may be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. Locally heavy rainfall is possible as well.
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 74. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 82. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.