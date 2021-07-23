County has six new COVID cases
There have been 13,325 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of six since Monday.
There 1.5 average cases per day.
There have been 228 deaths, which is unchanged.
There have been 658 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 69,067 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 52.8% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,690,345 vaccines started, affecting 48.68% of the population.
Statewide, there are 934,555 confirmed cases and 20,449 confirmed deaths.
Suspicious man reported in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — City police are investigating a report of a man who attempted to gain access to properties by identifying himself as a firefighter.
He is described as a thin and white, wearing glasses and driving a white panel van, according to a Wednesday message on the City of Perrysburg Twitter account.
The city said that should any member of the Perrysburg Fire Division come to a residence, he or she will be wearing a uniform and driving in a marked vehicle.
To report any suspicious activity, call 419-872-8001.
Oehlers rocks the river in G. Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — The third program of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series will be presented by Tim Oehlers on Sunday at 4 p.m.
The programs are held in the Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street and are sponsored by the Historical Society of Grand Rapids.
Oehlers started playing music in 1972 and is a well-known full-time professional guitarist/composer/vocalist/arranger/recording artist/producer/ entertainer. Over his professional career, his musical path has ventured into many different styles of music from Americana to Zeebop and all points in-between. The Toledo resident has made 10 studio recordings and also teaches. Musical influences were John Lennon, Bob Dylan, Peter Green and Neil Young.
The concert is free; bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the old fire station.
Quilters meet in Findlay
FINDLAY — Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Ave. Show and tell will follow the business meeting. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome. For more information, call Pat Czaplicki at 567-250-8537.
Wood Soil and Water to hold a special meeting
A special meeting of the Wood Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will be held Monday at 3 p.m.at the office, 1616 E. Wooster St.
The meeting is being held to open and accept or deny sealed bids.
Walmart hosts free wellness day
Walmart is inviting customers to a free wellness day, on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., where they can get health screenings and wellness resources at pharmacies statewide, including Bowling Green and Perrysburg, as well as immunizations in one location.
These health resources will be available:
Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)
Educational health resources and consultations with our trusted pharmacy team
Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP)
No-cost COVID-19 vaccines
Raise funds for bike program
PERRYSBURG — Join The Right Direction Youth Development Program, Spoke Life Cycles and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Ohio at their “Pedal w Police.”
The fundraising event will be held on Aug. 8 from 2-5 p.m. at Cedar Creek Church 29129 Lime City rOAD. The event will feature a free Kids Bike Skills Camp (must bring own bike), police skills competition with awards for the top three teams. A slow roll will be led by Perrysburg Township police officers.
There will be refreshments. All proceeds will benefit the Perrysburg Township Police Department Bicycle Division.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%. .
Extended: A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 67. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 88.