Active, total coroanvirus cases increase
Wood County has had 652 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Wednesday health department update. There were 634 on Tuesday.
There are 102 active cases, which is up from 99 on Tuesday.
Wood County was put in the “public emergency” category earlier this month by the state due to high-rising coronavirus cases. The level 3 alert means everyone must wear a mask in public, indoors and outside when 6-feet social distancing is not available.
There have been 54 deaths since March.
There have been 85 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 45. There are 291 males and 361 females.
There are 41-45 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 26-30 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bradner, Fostoria, North Baltimore, Rudolph and Walbridge. Northwood has 6-10 active cases and Rossford has 11-15.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
Statewide, there are 79.742 confirmed cases and 3,235 confirmed deaths.
There have been 228 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, seven staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 17 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, 16 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 25 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, zero staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, one resident, six staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, four staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Funds help Borsos family
A GoFundMe account has been started to help the family of a man killed in a vehicle crash on Friday.
“On Friday evening, July 17th, 2020, our world was forever altered. Mikey Borsos and his dear friend, (Brendan Essex), were involved in a car crash. The vehicle the boys were in had a mechanical malfunction, it is our understanding the tie rod snapped, resulting in the fatal crash that claimed both young men’s lives,” stated the post by Amigdahlia Andrich.
“I am creating this fundraiser to assist with funeral/memorial expenses for Mikey, and any expenses the family has while they take time away from work to grieve,” the post stated.
According to the post, Borsos was a 2020 graduate of Elmwood High School and an athlete. He was active in his church and youth group at the Church of the Good Shepherd.
“At this time we do not know what the family’s needs will be, but GoFundMe asks for a goal amount. Any funds donated above and beyond their expenses and needs the family has decided to donate to these organizations, in Mikey’s name.”
As of Tuesday night, almost $5,000 had been raised toward the $10,000 goal.
Cruise into Pemberville for car show
PEMBERVILLE — Classic Car Nights will be held in the village on Thursdays through Aug. 26, from 5-8 p.m.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light north wind. Mostly clear overnight, with a low around 65.
Extended: Sunny Saturday, with a high near 88 and a low around 70. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 91. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%. On Monday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.