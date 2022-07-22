Man accused of assault at BG gas station
A Toledo man was arrested after he allegedly punched another man at a Bowling Green gas station.
Bowling Green Police Division officers responded Wednesday at 2:46 p.m. to a call at Marathon, 1240 W. Wooster St.
A man said that he asked another driver to move his vehicle so he could access the gas pump.
The man then approached the alleged victim, while he was sitting in his truck, and punched him in the face, according to the BGPD report.
Mark Welch, 52, was cited for assault.
BGSU library subject of Rotary Club meeting
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speaker on Thursday will be Sara Bushong, vice provost for faculty affairs at Bowling Green State University. Bushong has been a member of the BGSU faculty since 2000, and also serves as dean and holds the rank of professor in the University Libraires.
The subject matter will be “Why and how the University library is a community asset, how to join, and how best to utilize it.” The club meets at noon at Bowling Green Country Club.
Exchange Club hears about Buckeye Boys, Girls State
On Tuesday at noon at the Bowling Green Country Club, the Exchange Club will welcome Eddie Eschedor and Julia Reichart to speak about their experience at Buckeye Boys State and Buckeye Girls State.
American Legion Buckeye Boys State is an eight-day, hands-on experience in the operation of the democratic form of government, the organization of political parties and the relationship of one to the other in shaping Ohio government.
Founded in 1936, Buckeye Boys State is the largest Boys State program in the nation with an attendance of over 1,200 young men annually. The program is sponsored by the Ohio American Legion, the largest veterans organization in Ohio.
Buckeye Girls State is a week-long program designed to educate Ohio’s young women in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of good citizenship.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers Sunday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 82. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.