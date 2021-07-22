Zoning hearing for First Solar canceled
MILLBURY — A zoning variance hearing for First Solar has been canceled after the company reportedly bought other property for its expansion.
Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the township administrator, said that a hearing for tonight has been canceled.
The company, which is expanding its Ohio 795 facility, bought other property and no longer requires the variance hearing, Hummer said.
The hearing had been scheduled for June 16, then moved to tonight.
There had been some questions about the zoning variance, which was approved 2-1 by the Lake Township Zoning Board of Appeals earlier this summer.
The legality of the vote was questioned, as there are five members on the board.
The issue with the variance was that First Solar wanted to build a facility that occupies 40% of the property. The township zoning code allows for 25%.
BG Civil Service Commission will meet
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
The meeting will be held in the council chambers, City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to review and recommend changes to Civil Service Rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions.
Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept, or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 6 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 67. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 89.