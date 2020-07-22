Active, total coroanvirus cases increase
Wood County has had 634 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update. There were 621 on Monday.
There are 99 active cases, which is up from 96 on Monday.
Wood County was put in the “public emergency” category earlier this month by the state due to high-rising coronavirus cases. The level 3 alert means everyone must wear a mask in public, indoors and outside when 6-feet social distancing is not available.
There have been 54 deaths since March.
There have been 82 hospitalizations since March; this number is up from 80 on Monday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 45. There are 278 males and 356 females.
There are 21-25 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 16-20 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Jerry City, Luckey, Millbury, Northwood, Rossford, Rudolph and Walbridge.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 218 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 72,963 confirmed cases and 2,959 confirmed deaths. The median age is 43.
Perrysburg house fire reported
PERRYSBURG — A fire that started in a garage spread into the home, causing significant damage.
Fire crews were still on the scene Monday night checking for hot spots at 1954 Ottawa Drive.
The fire started in the garage and extended into the structure with significant damage to the second floor, according to a release from the city.
Firefighters received automatic aid from Perrysburg Township and a medic unit from Rossford. There were also mutual aid engines from Maumee and Rossford.
Man, with toddler, allegedly robs Maumee bank
MAUMEE — A man carrying a toddler reportedly threatened to bomb a bank and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.
On Tuesday, Eric B. Smith, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cleveland Division, and David Tullis II, Maumee police chief, said that on Tuesday at approximately 1:14 p.m., a white male carrying a small child entered the Directions Credit Union, 1446 Reynolds Road.
The man presented a note to the teller, demanding cash and threatened the use of a bomb. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.
The suspect is believed to have fled in a silver Cadillac.
The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s to mid-30s, approximate height 6 feet tall with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing an orange and blue hooded sweatshirt, black and white shorts, orange colored Nike shoes and a blue surgical mask. He was carrying a white tote bag.
The suspect’s child is approximately 2 years old.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122,or the Maumee Police Department at 419-897-7040.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly clear overnight, with a low around 65.
Extended: Sunny Friday, with a high near 86 and a low around 66. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 89 and a low around 70. On Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.