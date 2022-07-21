BG motorcyclist killed in crash
A fatal accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon north of the city is under investigation.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division, Kevin Zakrzewksi, 59, Bowling Green, was killed.
His motorcycle was southbound on Brim Road while a vehicle was westbound on Newton Road.
Additional details were not available.
GriefShare offered at BG church
GriefShare, an interdenominational support group, is being offered at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on Monday afternoons from 1-3 p.m.
Participants watch a video followed by support and discussion.
Interested people can join anytime. Call the church office for more information at 419-353-9305. The facilitators are Jan Ruffner at 419-308-4072 or Joan Staib at 419-308-1134. A $20 registration fee includes a participant workbook. The next 13-week session will begin on Sept. 19.
Gathering Volumes plans Author Fair
PERRYSBURG — Gathering Volumes will host an Author Fair on Sept. 11.
Join bookstore owner, Denise Phillips, and over 20 area authors to celebrate books. From children’s picture books to horror, science fiction/fantasy to regional nonfiction, there will be something for every reader.
This year’s fair includes the addition of parking lot games (giant Jenga, Connect Four, cornhole), a coffee truck, live painting by local artists and author readings inside the bookshop. Food and craft beer samples will be available, with proceeds going toward funding the 2nd annual Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival.
Contact [email protected] or [email protected] for additional information.
Findlay quilt group meets
FINDLAY — Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Ave.
Following the business meeting, Wendy Jenkins will present “I Love Done.” Members will show and tell about their quilts. Jenkins will then lead a class on machine quilting-meandering on a home sewing machine.
Anyone is welcome to join this hands-on program. Cost is $5 for each participant. Supplies and a sewing machine must be brought to the meeting.
Questions may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061.
Birth
Katherine and Ryan Hite, a son, July 19, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 92. A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of showers after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.