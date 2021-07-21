Man who died in US 6 crash identified
The driver of a truck who died in a Monday crash at U.S. 6 and Bowling Green Road East has been identified.
Jeffery Peal, 57, Taylorsville, North Carolina, was killed when he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. His southbound truck was struck in the intersection by a westbound Freightliner driven by Troy Pedraza, 49, Napoleon, at 1:33 p.m. The Freightliner had a trailer attached.
Peal’s passenger, Jason Bowlin 44, Hays, North Carolina, was critically injured, but in stable condition, according to the news release.
Pedraza was not injured.
Warrant issued for BG man
A statewide warrant has been issued for a Bowling Green man who failed to appear in court.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman issued the warrant for Chad A. Kleman III, 26.
Kleman was scheduled to appear for his arraignment Monday after being indicted earlier this month for three counts trafficking in hashish, all fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of selling less than 10 grams of hashish on Feb. 28, March 5 and March 13, all in 2019.
Court personnel reported Kleman no longer lives at the Byall Avenue address he had given and the property has been sold.
A second arraignment was set for Aug. 2.
Paving closes parking lot at Simpson
The parking lot for the Simpson Garden Park & Simpson Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave., will be closed today and Thursday for sealing and painting.
The parking lot will reopen Friday.
Safety talk on tap for Kiwanis Club
The program for the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club on Thursday at noon at the Wood County Senior Center is a demonstration of a distracted driving simulator.
Sandy Wiechman, the coordinator of Wood County safe communities, is the guest speaker. The safe communities program, which is in its 10th year, strives to improve traffic safety.
Wiechman spent more than 30 years in public service. She was a deputy clerk in the Bowling Green Municipal Court and for 26 years has held various roles in the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. After she retired , she continued to work for improving safety measures in her current role.
6-State Trooper Project focuses on Move Over
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on Move Over enforcement. The initiative began on Sunday and will continue through Saturday at 11:59 p.m.
The high-visibility enforcement will include the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well as OSHP.
From 2016 to 2020, Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers were involved in 56 crashes that were “Move Over” related. During that same time period, the patrol has recorded 25,185 Move Over violation citations.
“When drivers move over, they can help protect the lives of everyone who works on or uses Ohio’s roadways,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Moving over isn’t just the law; it’s the right thing to do. So when you see flashing lights, move over and slow down.”
Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution. The Move Over law now exists in all 50 states.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.
Water, sewer district meetings in person, online
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is reminding customers and the general public that the district has returned to full, in-person board of trustees meetings at the district’s main office, located at 12560 Middleton Pike. Members of the public are invited to attend.
The district will continue to livestream board meetings.
“The board of trustees is committed to transparency. We hope our customers continue their involvement by participating in meetings in-person or virtually,” said board Chairman Mark Sheffer.
During regularly scheduled board meetings at 7:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month, the public can join the webinar by clicking this link:
Members of the public can also use a phone to dial: 1-301-715 -8592. When prompted, use ID: 876 8469 6892 and Password: 664391.
Public access is watch/listen-only. Comments can be emailed to publicinfo@nwwsd.org during and after the meeting.
From the Farm: Talk weed control
The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting the From the Farm meeting on weed control July 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Agricultural Incubator Foundation, 13737 Middleton Pike. The event is open to the public. Bring questions and a lawn chair. Snacks will be provided.
Contact the the district with questions at 419-354-5517 ext. 4 or wcswcd@woodswcd.com.
Birth
Allison Mock and Jonathan Baxter, a son, July 19, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light northeast wind.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 87.