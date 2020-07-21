County cases increase by 74 over the weekend
Wood County has had 621 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Monday health department update. There were 547 on Friday.
There are 96 active cases, which is up from 42 on Friday.
Wood County was put in the “public emergency” category earlier this month by the state due to high-rising coronavirus cases. The level 3 alert means everyone must wear a mask in public, indoors and outside when 6-feet social distancing is not available.
There have been 54 deaths since March, with one recorded over the weekend. A woman in her 50s died.
There have been 25 men and 29 women who have died. Of the women, 10 were in their 90s, 10 in their 80s, seven in their 70s, one in her 60s and one in her 50s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 13 were in their 80s, five in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There have been 80 hospitalizations since March; this number is up from 76 on Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 45. There are 270 males and 351 females.
There are 21-25 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 16-20 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Jerry City, Luckey, Millbury, Northwood, Rossford, Rudolph and Walbridge.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 218 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 71,952 confirmed cases and 2,931 confirmed deaths. The median age is 43.
Storm damage in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — The department of public service parks and street crews cleared limbs and debris on Monday from a Sunday afternoon storm. There were several large limbs and a trees fell down. One of the tree fell on a car. The degree of damage was unknown.
The damage was concentrated on Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh streets between Louisiana Avenue and Findlay Street. Small limbs were down in other parts of the city.
The fire division had two calls due to the storm. One was for a limb on East Indiana Avenue that fell on wires and some of the wires were sparking. The second call was for Perry Street where there was a blown transformer.
The police division reported power outages, but did not know the number of homes and businesses affected. There were no road closures due to fallen limbs or trees.
Motorcyclist injured after crashing bike
A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing his bike Thursday.
At 7:44 p.m., Conner Erdody, 21, BG, was westbound in the 500 block of Sand Ridge Road. He admitted he was traveling too fast around a curve when he went off the right side of the road and hit a couch in a front yard, according to a police report.
He was ejected from his 2013 Triumph motorcycle.
Erdody was taken by BG EMS to Wood County Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Perrysburg man appointed to state board
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine has made the following appointment.
Mark E. Rich of Perrysburg has been appointed to the State Chiropractic Board for a term beginning July 17, 2020 and ending Nov. 1, 2023.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely overnight and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 64 and a 30% chance of rain. On Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.