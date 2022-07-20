Herald holds 50th quarterly meeting
Bowling Green’s 4th Ward Council Member William Herald will hold his 50th Fourth Ward Quarterly meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Kiwanis Memorial Shelter, City Park, 520 Conneaut Ave.
The meeting will consist of a general update on various city matters. There will then be ample time for citizens to bring up issues, concerns and questions. Refreshments will be provided.
“Citizen perspective is vital to be an effective council member. That’s why I have had these quarterly meetings every quarter I’ve been on city council. That is also why I seek out additional ways to interact (e.g., door to door every year). I want to thank all those who have taken the time to contact me,” Herald said.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Dinner benefits G. Rapids post
GRAND RAPIDS — The American Legion Post 232 is sponsoring a chicken or barbecue rib dinner on Friday. Doors open at 5 p.m. and serving is until 7 p.m. or sold out. Eat in or carryout for $12 per meal.
Not Fast Enuff plays at market
PERRYSBURG — Music at the Market presented by Mercy Health continues Thursday at 7 p.m. with Not Fast Enuff.
Concerts take place on the lawn of the Commodore Schoolyard, 140 E. Indiana Ave.
Not Fast Enuff has been on the area music scene for seven years. They have continued to refine and define their sound over the years which has led them towards a signature sound with five vocalists fronted by Melissa Toth and Michael Barlos.
Both singers have musical theater in their background. Toth was Grisabella in the national tour of “Cats” and has traveled all over the country and world performing. Barlos produces and directs cabaret shows and community theater in the area.
The band has now branched out from their original roots of ‘80s hard rock to a variety of music from the ‘50s to current music. The band packs their performances with six decades of classics.
Band members include Chad Singleton on bass and vocals; Mike Toth on drums; Scott Williams on lead guitar and vocals; Terry Rice playing keyboard and vocals; and Melissa Toth and Barlos as lead vocalists.
Concertgoers should bring a blanket or chair.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph will be the main threat followed by large hail. There will be an isolated tornado threat as well.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 68.
Extended: Sunny on Friday, with a high near 90. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. A chance of showers Saturday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.