County has 12 new COVID cases
After weeks of having one or two new coronavirus cases in weekly reporting, the Wood County Health Department has had 12 new ones since Thursday.
There have been 13,319 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 12 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 2.4 cases per day.
There have been 228 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There have been 658 hospitalizations since March 2020. This number is also unchanged.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 68,828 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 52.61% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,666,991 vaccines started, affecting 48.48% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,117,769 confirmed cases and 20,437 confirmed deaths.
Man arrested after fleeing accident on foot
A man who reportedly left the scene of a partial roll-over accident has been arrested.
According to a Bowling Green Police Division press release, on Monday around 8:23 a.m., officers responded to the report of an injury accident on South Grove Street near Pearl Street a vehicle struck a house and was partially overturned.
Arriving officers determined that the driver of the at-fault vehicle had fled the scene on foot.
The driver was located in the 500 block of Wallace Avenue and identified as Tevin Johns, 26, of Toledo.
He was cited for reckless operation, traffic control devices, stopping after accident on public roads or highways, no operator’s license, falsification and possession of marijuana.
He was lodged at the jail, where he remained Monday on a $19,500 bond.
Deacons’ Shop open for bonus week
The Deacons’ Shop is open the first and third Thursdays of the month at First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St., from 9:30-11 a.m. It will also be open on July 29.
Shoppers may use both the front Courtyard Garden entrance as well as the back Grove Street Entrance.
To make a donation, call 419-352-5176 for an appointments to drop off items.
Summer fun at St. Louis church
CUSTAR — The St. Louis Church annual summer festival will be held Aug. 1 at the church, 22792 Defiance Pike from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
There will be a chicken barbecue box dinner, plus Mexican food, burgers, brats, beer, kids games, bingo, marketplace and raffles.
Car show, yard sales benefit park
STONY RIDGE — Two events will benefit the village park.
The Stony Ridge Civic Association is hosting a yard sale fundraiser for the Stony Ridge Community Park on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
A car show is set for Aug. 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the community park, 5705 Oak St.
There is a $5 registration fee. There will be dash plaques, door prizes, silent auction, 50/50 raffle to benefit the park, food trucks and free coffee and donuts. Entertainment will be by Cruisin Zeake.
For more information call 419-779-7543.
Safety talk on tap for Kiwanis Club
The program for the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club on Thursday at noon at the Wood County Senior Center is a demonstration of a distracted driving simulator.
Sandy Wiechman, the coordinator of Wood County safe communities is the guest speaker. The safe communities program, which is in its 10th year, strives to improve traffic safety.
Wiechman spent more than 30 years in public service. She was a deputy clerk in the Bowling Green Municipal Court and for 26 years has held various roles in the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. After she retired , she continued to work for improving safety measures in her current role.
6-State Trooper Project to focus on Move Over
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on Move Over enforcement. The initiative began on Sunday and will continue through Saturday at 11:59 p.m.
The high-visibility enforcement will include the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well as OSHP.
From 2016 to 2020, Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers were involved in 56 crashes that were “Move Over” related. During that same time period, the patrol has recorded 25,185 Move Over violation citations.
“When drivers move over, they can help protect the lives of everyone who works on or uses Ohio’s roadways,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Moving over isn’t just the law; it’s the right thing to do. So when you see flashing lights, move over and slow down.”
Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution. The Move Over law now exists in all 50 states.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 7 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Extended: Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 83. A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.