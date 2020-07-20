BG school board meets Tuesday
The Bowling Green Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The board members will meet remotely with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://youtu.be/VRrKbzYrWl0
Pet contest closes out N. Baltimore summer program
NORTH BALTIMORE – The library’s final weekly summer reading kid contest will be a virtual pet show.
Send a picture or short video (5 minutes or under) by Sunday to cheryl@nbpubliclibrary.org with the following information: child’s name and age (2-12), pet’s name, breed (if known) and approximate age.
One winner will be awarded for each category – cats, dogs, other and imaginary. Winners will be shared on Wednesday on Facebook following a Toledo Zoo Zoom program.
Join Once upon a Zoo at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The Zoom link and password will be posted on the library website.
Veterans service commission appointment available
The Wood County Common Pleas Court judges will be receiving recommendations from AMVETS posts in Wood County for appointment as an AMVETS representative to the Wood County Veterans Service Commission for an unexpired term ending Feb. 14,2023.
Make interest known to a local AMVETS posts on or before Sept. 18.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.