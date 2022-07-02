107 coronavirus cases reported in last week
There have been 33,431 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 107 cases since June 24, according to the ODH website.
There have been 362 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,122 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 32,600 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Statewide, there are 2,848,453 confirmed cases and 38,852 confirmed deaths.
Enjoy the show, leave fireworks at home
With the newly released state ruling on fireworks, BG BOOM organizers are making a clear statement on how this affects their event.
Organizers of the BG Boom Festival and Fireworks are asking that no outside pyrotechnics be brought anywhere, including parking lots, during Sunday’s event.
Both the Wood County Sheriff Wasylyshyn and Bowling Green Fire Chief Moorman were consulted to understand the ramifications of this new law.
Because the fairgrounds is in Plain Township, under jurisdiction of Wood County, Wasylyshyn said that the new law states that people have to have permission of the property owner to set off fireworks on their property. No permission will be given for anyone attending the BG Boom Festival and Fireworks to bring any type of pyrotechnics onto the property, including smoke bombs and sparklers.
When asked about the viewing areas from outside the fairgrounds property, Moorman referred to the statement released from the city.
It reminds individuals that within the city limits of Bowling Green, Ordinance 93.40 supersedes this new law by the state. The ordinance bans the sale of and discharge of fireworks.
Details are posted on the city website: https://www.bgohio.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=303.
“The safety of our residents and the prevention of fire is our top priority,” Moorman said. “Fireworks can be very dangerous and should be left to the professionals.”
Due to the number of people expected to attend and dry conditions, the city is asking for the public’s cooperation to keep this event safe.
Details on the BG Boom Festival and Fireworks are available at: https://www.bgchamber.net/ and https://visitbgohio.org/holidays/.
Killer Flamingos take market stage
PERRYSBURG — Music at the Market presented by Mercy Health will feature music by the Original Killer Flamingos on Thursday at 7 p.m on the lawn of the Commodore Schoolyard, 140 E. Indiana Avenue.
It’s Throwback Thursday for fans and followers of the Original Killer Flamingos. The band formed in 1982. They’ve stayed together but rarely perform as the Killer Flamingos due to the musicians each having busy separate music careers. The seasoned musicians each bring 40 years of experience that includes a range of music genres. Band members include John Johnson playing guitar and keyboard, Dennis Gwynne on guitar, Tim Berry on bass and Pete Robinson on drums. Concert attendees should bring a blanket or chair.
The concert series runs in conjunction with the farmers market which features booths with fresh foods, products and food trucks.
Paint class helps Ukraine effort
Toledo Helps Ukraine in partnership with Wine & Canvas will host a painting class on July 18 at Howard’s Club H, 210 Main St.
Tickets are $37 for the in-person class and $47 to attend the live stream; 15% of the ticket price will be donated to Toledo Helps Ukraine. Ticket are available at https://wineandcanvas.com/toledo.
Members of the public who do not purchase a ticket are welcome to come and participate in the silent auction, raffle and T-shirt sale. All proceeds will go to support Toledo Helps Ukraine.
Community partners interested in donating goods or services for the silent auction can email [email protected].
More information is available at our website www.toledohelpsukraine.org.
WGTE to record, air July 4th concert at Hayes
WGTE Public Media will record and broadcast the Independence Day concert at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums. This concert, performed by the Toledo Concert Band, will feature members of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra on the verandah of the historic Hayes Home.
The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums’ annual Independence Day Concert is on Monday from 2-3:30 p.m. Admission is free to the public.
WGTE will broadcast the concert on FM 91 at 7 p.m. on Friday and on WGTE HD (30.1) at 6:30 p.m. July 10. Viewers can listen on both dates at wgte.org and on the WGTE app.
Bruce Moss of the Toledo Concert Band is the conductor, and WGTE’s Brad Cresswell, host of Afternoon Classics and Toledo Symphony Lab, is the emcee. The Toledo Concert Band will perform a variety of songs, including Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” while Civil War reenactors fire cannons in sync with the music.
For more information on the event, visit rbhayes.org.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62.
Extended: Mostly sunny on Independence Day, with a high near 90. Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Scattered showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Scattered showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.