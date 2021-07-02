County averaging 1 COVID case per day
There have been 13,299 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of two since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is one average case per day.
There have been 228 deaths, which is a decrease of one since Monday.
There have been 658 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 68,049 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 52.02% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,578,940 vaccines started, affecting 47.73% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,111,903 confirmed cases and 20,309 confirmed deaths.
Bradner post serves baked steak
BRADNER — A baked steak dinner will be held Sunday at the American Legion Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St.
Call in to order meals to 419-288-3634 for pick-up or stop by the post to eat. The menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, a roll, dessert and drink for $9.
Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. until gone or 1 p.m.
City offices closed, trash collection moved
The offices of the City of Bowling Green will be closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day.
Regular Monday trash/recycling collection will be Tuesday.
Regular Tuesday collection will be collected Wednesday.
Regular Wednesday collection will be collected Thursday.
Regular Thursday collection will be collected Friday.
Any questions regarding the above schedule may be directed to the Public Works Department at 419-354-6227.
Patrol warns against drinking and driving over holiday weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be visible and cracking down on impaired drivers during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period, which begins at midnight tonight and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday.
The patrol’s zero-tolerance policy is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Operation CARE enforcement campaigns aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways.
Many Fourth of July celebrations involve alcohol, which increases the possibility of impaired driving. Therefore, the Patrol urges motorists to drive carefully and follow all traffic laws.
During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period, 24 fatal crashes killed 25 people. Of those, 17 crashes and 18 fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. The patrol recorded 432 OVI arrests during the reporting period.
Of the 14 fatalities where safety belts were available, 10 were unbelted. Six motorcyclists and four pedestrians were killed during last year’s reporting period.
Motorists can call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 63.
Extended: Sunny on Independence Day, with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 69. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 91. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 72. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.