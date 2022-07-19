East Wooster Street paving delayed until fall
A major paving project in Bowling Green — that was planned for summer before Bowling Green State University fall semester starts — has been delayed.
The city was recently informed by the paving contractor awarded the East Wooster Street paving project that work will be delayed.
“Unfortunately, there have been unforeseen delays in various aspects of the project, resulting in the project being delayed,” according to news release sent by Joseph Fawcett, director of public services for Bowling Green.
“The city planned and previously communicated the need for the paving project to begin and end prior to Bowling Green State University returning for the fall semester.”
The new projected start date is now Sept. 19, with an anticipated completion date in October.
East Wooster is planned to be repaved from just west of the railroad tracks to Campbell Hill Road.
During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with intermittent closure of drive approaches, intersections and pedestrian crossings.
BG man injured in motorcycle crash
A Bowling Green man was taken by air ambulance to a Toledo hospital after being involved in a crash Thursday.
John Bardsley, 49, was operating a 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the area of King and Pargillis roads at 6:56 p.m. when the crash occurred.
The incident remains under investigation and additional details were not available.
Threshers reunion rescheduled for Sunday
LIME CITY — The 60th annual reunion of the Five Point Steam Threshers will be Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Fire Pint and Lime City roads.
Admission is free. No pets are allowed.
There will be wheat threshing and plowing demonstrations, antique tractors, gas engines and steam engines. All ag-related equipment 50 years and older is welcomed.
Registration for the 1 p.m. kiddie tractor pull starts at noon.
Food will include steamed sweet corn, kettle-popped popcorn, drinks and homemade bean soup.
The event had been planned for this past Sunday, but was canceled due to the rain.
Rotary guests talk about Russia
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speakers on Thursday will be Jan Knape and Daria Filippova, who will talk about their Rotary-sponsored trip to St. Petersburg, Russia.
They will compare their experiences with Rotary Clubs in Russia and what is happening today. The club meets at noon at Bowling Green Country Club.
Russ joins BGSU Trustees
Mikayla Elizabeth Russ of Bowling Green has been appointed as a student member of the Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees for a term beginning July 15, 2022, and ending May 17, 2024.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the appointment on Friday.
Food distributed in Wayne
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St. The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
Port authority meets Thursday
The Wood County Port Authority will meet Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at Northwestern Water & Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: Sunny Thursday, with a high near 85. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 66. Sunny Friday, with a high near 88. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.