Cygnet man dies in one-car crash
CYGNET — A Cygnet man was killed in a one-car crash near the village Sunday morning, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Chovan, 18, was northbound in the 5200 of Rock Ridge Road at 7:07 a.m., when he lost control, went off the left side of the road and struck a concrete culvert, according to the sheriff’s news release.
The 2003 silver Pontiac Grand Am went airborne, striking a utility pole and overturning.
Chovan was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cygnet fire, Bloomdale EMS, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Reinharts Towing assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
County committee urges child seat safety
Wood County Safe Communities announced that the Second Quarter 2021 Fatal Data Review Committee met on Wednesday and reviewed the crash at 19234 Bradner Road.
A 7-year-old boy died in the April crash.
The Ohio 65 and Wapakoneta Road crash has been put on hold until the next regularly scheduled meeting.
As a result of the review of the Bradner Road crash, the committee is reminding drivers that children should always be secured in the proper restraint device for their age/weight/height. The following is a list of best practices to remember:
All infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing car safety seat until they are 2 years of age or until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by the manufacturer of their safety seat.
All children 2 years or older, or those younger than 2 years who have outgrown the rear-facing weight or height limit for their safety seat, should use a forward-facing safety seat with a harness for as long as possible, up to the highest weight or height allowed by the manufacturer of their safety seat.
All children whose weight or height is above the forward-facing limit for their safety seat should use a belt-positioning-booster until the vehicle lap-and-shoulder seat belt fits properly, typically when they have reached 4 feet 9 inches in height and are between 8 and 12 years of age.
When children are old enough and large enough to use the vehicle seat belt alone, they should always use lap-and-shoulder seat belts for optimal protection.
All children younger than 13 years of age should be restrained in the rear seats of vehicles for optimal protection.
Any interested in learning what the committee’s responsibilities and roles are, should email Sandy Wiechman, safe communities coordinator at swiechm@bgsu.edu. The group is always looking for additional members at these quarterly meetings to review crashes in Wood County.
American Rescue Plan grants available for ohio nonprofits
TOLEDO – State Senator Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, announced that the Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Grant Program is now open for first-round applications.
The Ohio SHARP Grants will provide emergency relief to Ohio nonprofits with humanities mission that have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis. Organizations may request up to six months of operating expenses for a maximum of $20,000. Ohio nonprofits that provide humanities programming to public audiences, including public libraries, museums, historical societies or community organizations, are eligible to apply.
The first round of applications are due Aug. 2. For more information, visit https://www.ohiohumanities.org/grants/sharp-grants/.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 79.Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 85. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.A chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.