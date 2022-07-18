6-State Trooper Project to focus on ‘Move Over’
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on Move Over enforcement. The initiative will started Sunday and continues through Saturday until 11:59 p.m.
The high-visibility enforcement will include the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well as the Ohio patrol.
From 2017-21, Ohio patrol cruisers were struck in 51 crashes that were “Move Over” related. During that same time period, the Patrol has issued 26,258 Move Over violation citations. These crashes resulted in the deaths of two civilians and 41 injuries to officers and civilians. In 2021, there were only eight such crashes, 47 percent fewer than in 2020.
“Moving over protects the lives of everyone who works or uses our roadways,” said Col. Richard Fambro, patrol superintendent. “Moving over isn’t just the law, it’s the right thing to do.”
Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution. The Move Over law now exists in all 50 states.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Showers and thunderstorms will continue for much of Monday. This will lead to a general total of 1-2 inches of rain through today. Areas that see repeated storms can see locally heavier rainfall amounts, which may cause isolated flooding.
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light west wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 6 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 71.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny Thursday, with a high near 83. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 64. Sunny Friday, with a high near 89. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.