BG school board plans 2 meetings
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Monday at 3 p.m. Members will immediately go into executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee.
Action may be taken.
The board will hold its regular meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Both meetings will be held at the Performing Arts Center. Social distancing and face coverings are optional.
Bluegrass playing at the market
PERRYSBURG — Music at the Market will feature Wolf Creek Risin’ on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. on the Commodore Schoolyard lawn, 140 E. Indiana Ave.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.
Wolf Creek Risin’ has been playing around Northwest Ohio for almost a decade. Members of the band are multi-instrumentalist Bruce Brody on banjo, guitar and harmonica; Vern Treado, on bass and guitar; and Amy Brody on violin. The trio will perform a mix of American and Bluegrass music.
For more information contact main ART-ery at mainarteryinfo@gmail.com or visit www.mainart-ery.com.
Port authority meets Tuesday
Wood County Port Authority will meet Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the offices of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
BG Bicycle Safety Commission meeting canceled
The City of Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission will not be meeting in July. Their next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at the city building. For questions or more information call 419-354-6225.
Birth
Brittany Pearl and Marcus Selby, a son, July 14, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous Weather Outlook: There is a flash flood warning for the entire area until 8 a.m. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected.
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 84. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 66. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 81. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 86.