County has two more deaths due to coronavirus
Two more people have died in Wood County due to coronavirus, bringing the total to 53, according to a Thursday health department update.
There had been 51 deaths since June 16.
The latest deaths were a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s.
There have been 25 men and 28 women who have died. Of the women, 10 were in their 90s, 10 in their 80s, seven in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 13 were in their 80s, five in their 70s and six in their 60s.
Wood County has had 532 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable. There were 521 on Wednesday.
Wood County was put in the “public emergency” category last week by the state due to high-rising coronavirus cases. It remains there this week (see story on this page). The level 3 alert means everyone must wear a mask in public, indoors and outside when 6-feet social distancing is not available.
There have been 76 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 46. There are 226 males and 306 females.
There are 46 active cases, which is down from 51 on Wednesday.
There are 21-25 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 16-20 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Jerry City, Luckey, Millbury, Northwood, Rossford, Rudolph and Walbridge.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 218 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 66,540 confirmed cases and 2,849 confirmed deaths. The median age is 43.
Fish fry is tonight in G. Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — The Alva N. Sidle Post 232 is having a carryout fish fry tonight at the post, 12580 Ohio 295.
Serving for the all-you-can-eat meal starts at 5 p.m. The cost is $10.
Support Planned Pethood
Planned Pethood’s annual fundraiser, the Paw Hoorah, is digital this year, running through Saturday online. The online auction features more than 100 items to bid on, and every winning bid supports Planned Pethood.
Visit https://events.handbid.com/auctions/planned-pethood-paw-hoorah-online-pauction to participate.
Backpacks, school supplies being offered to families
The Salvation Army in Bowling Green and United Way in Wood County will be providing backpacks filled with schools supplies to families with children in need. The backpack drive-thru will be held in the parking lot at he Salvation Army office. All volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves as well as taking all proper safety precautions.
Preregistration is required for students to receive a backpack. Interested families must call 2-1-1 and provide the student’s name and school district as well as the parent’s name and phone number. The date and time of the distribution will be disclosed to parents upon completion of their backpack registration.
Anyone interested in volunteering or wishing to donate should contact The Salvation Army in Bowling Green at 419-352-5918 or United Way in Wood County at 419-352-2390.
Fostoria Farmers Market is Saturday
FOSTORIA — The next farmers market of the season will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets. The theme is “Christmas in July.”
Flippin’ Jimmy’s will be giving away bottles of water and Faygo. Forty-two vendors are expected, providing flowers, plants, vegetable patio containers, and local produce. Other vendors will offer baked goods, including cinnamon rolls, breads, cookies, pastries and gourmet coffee; hand-sewn items including aprons, kitchen towels, hairbows, masks and crocheted items; homemade jams, soaps, lotions; handmade cards, jewelry, pottery; wooden and garden decorative items, wind chimes; barn quilts; painted glass; seasonal wreaths, personalized tumblers and keychains; concrete goose & doll clothes, birdhouses; honey and maple syrup products; doggie treats; and natural healing and fitness products.
Seniors are encouraged to shop between 9-10 a.m. Customers are encouraged to wear masks and mind social distancing.
For more information, email fostoriamarket@yahoo.com or call 419-435-1718.
BG historic commission meets
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting on July 31 at 3 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.