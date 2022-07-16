136 coronavirus cases reported in last week
There have been 33,778 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 136 cases since July 8, according to the ODH website.
There have been 364 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,125 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 32,893 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
The county is at a medium level, according to the Wood County Health Department’s Thursday update.
Statewide, there are 2,891,756 confirmed cases and 38,959 confirmed deaths.
Defiance inmate dies at jail
A Defiance man being held at the Wood County jail was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday night.
Richard Edward Fitch, 55, was pronounced dead, according to a Wood County Sheriff’s Office press release.
At approximately 8:10 p.m., deputies found Fitch unresponsive in his cell. Deputies started CPR and continued CPR until paramedics arrived. Fitch was pronounced dead by EMS personnel, the release stated.
Fitch had been booked into the jail on Thursday at 4:36 p.m., the release stated. He had been sentenced to jail on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.
The body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
Quartet takes the Woodlands stage
PERRYSBURG — The Wednesday at Woodlands lunchtime concert series continues July 27 with Quartet Bernadette from noon-1 p.m. at the Woodlands Park shelter area, 429 E. Boundary St. The series will continue every Wednesday through August.
Picnic tables are available, and attendees may have their lunches while listening to the music.
The Quartet Bernadette trio will playing their blend of gypsy jazz and bluegrass sprinkled with gems from “The Great American Songbook,” along with three-part harmony vocals. Members include Larry Reinstein on mandolin, Tim Berry playing bass and Dennis Gwynne on guitar.
For more information contact Main ART-eryby texting 419-902-2782 or send an email to [email protected].
St. Luke’s church holds Vacation Bible School
NORTH BALTIMORE — St. Luke’s Lutheran Church 2022 Vacation Bible School, “Monumental - Celebrating God’s Greatness,” begins July 24 from 5-8 p.m. and continues daily through July 28.
The five-day event will include supper at 5:15 p.m., daily Bible storytime, crafts, activities, music and puppets. Friends and neighbors are welcome.
VBS is open to 5 year-old children through youth who recently completed sixth grade. Registration forms are available online at http://stlukesnb.org. Students may also register online at http://www.myvbs.org/stlukesnb/.
Black Swamp Hosta and Daylily Society holds expo
TOLEDO — Everything You Want to Know About Daylilies is the theme of the Daylily Expo that the Black Swamp Hosta and Daylily Society will be hosting in the Terrace Room of the Conference Center at Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Drive, on July 24 from 1-4 p.m.
Black Swamp members will have tables of daylily blooms on display showing the many different colors, shapes and sizes of daylilies currently in the market. See daylilies that have been hybridized by Black Swamp members. A daylily dividing demo will be held, and daylily salad and soup recipes will be available.
A tour of Toledo Botanical Garden’s National Daylily Display Gardens is included in the day’s events. Cast a vote for “Pick Your Favorite” and get questions about daylilies answered by members of the society. Admission and parking is free. For more information, call Charlene Patz at 419-874-8964.
Birth
Birth Tonee and Jared Rader, a daughter, July 13, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 68. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 90. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 72. A chance of showers Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 85.