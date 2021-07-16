County has two new COVID cases
There have been 13,307 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of two since Monday.
There is less than one average case per day.
There have been 228 deaths, which is unchanged.
There have been 658 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 68,623 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 52.46% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,646,850 vaccines started, affecting 48.31% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,115,789 confirmed cases and 20,411 confirmed deaths.
Public hearing set on proposed Weston solar farm
The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a public hearing on Sept. 8 regarding the Juliet Energy Project, LLC proposal to construct an up to 101 megawatt solar farm in Weston and Milton townships and the Village of Weston in Wood County.
The OPSB reviews applications for the construction of major utility facilities in Ohio. This is the opportunity for individuals, who are not parties to the case, to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility.
The Juliet Solar project will be built by the 7X Energy company and it would consist of large arrays of solar panels located within 670 acres of private land. The project would include associated facilities such as access roads, electric collection lines, inverters, weather stations, a substation, and an operations and maintenance facility.
Members of the Solar Farm Task Force of Weston have previously presented concerns about the proposed solar farm to the Wood County Commissioners.
Previously discussed issues included local resident’s potential health issues, water management, property values, property taxes and horizon pollution.
Representatives from 7X Energy have met with task force members and toured several properties. Issues hinge on the proximity of the solar panels to the property owners with residences adjacent to the solar field.
The event will be held in the Simpson Banquet Room at 1291 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, at 6 p.m. Additional information regarding the proposed solar facility is available on the OPSB website at www.OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 20-1760-EL-BGN.
BG Council hears finance update
The finance committee of Bowling Green Council will hold a meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to hear the quarterly update on city finances.
This meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Threshers reschedule due to rain
Threshers reunite on July 25
LIME CITY — The Five Point Steam Threshers will hold their 60th annual reunion on July 25 at Five Point and Lime City roads. Show hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.
It had been set for Sunday, but was moved due to weather.
Birth
Mariah Russell and Fred Wright, a son, July 12, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous Weather Outlook: Heavy rainfall is possible across the area through this evening.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 65. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 84. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 66. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 67. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 84.