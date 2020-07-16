Active coronavirus cases decrease by 10
Wood County has had 521 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Wednesday health department update. There were 518 on Tuesday.
There are 51 active cases, which is down from 61 on Tuesday.
Wood County was put in the “public emergency” category last week by the state due to high-rising coronavirus cases. The level 3 alert means everyone must wear a mask in public, indoors and outside when 6-feet social distancing is not available.
There have been 76 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 47. There are 219 males and 302 females.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
There are 21-25 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 16-20 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Jerry City, Luckey Millbury, Northwood, Rossford, Rudolph and Walbridge.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 218 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
There are seven more cases than last week. Brookdale Bowling Green is new to the list with one staff member.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, six staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 17 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, 16 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 25 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, zero staff
Briar Hill Health Campus, one resident, six staff
Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, four staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Statewide, there are 56,384 confirmed cases and 2,737 confirmed deaths. The median age is 45.
Fish fry is Friday in G. Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — The Alva N. Sidle Post 232 is having a carryout fish fry Friday at the post, 12580 Ohio 295.
Serving for the all-you-can-eat meal starts at 5 p.m. The cost is $10.
Backpacks, school supplies being offered to families
The Salvation Army in Bowling Green and United Way in Wood County will be providing backpacks filled with schools supplies to families with children in need. The backpack drive-thru will be held in the parking lot at he Salvation Army office. All volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves as well as taking all proper safety precautions.
Preregistration is required for students to receive a backpack. Interested families must call 2-1-1 and provide the student’s name and school district as well as the parent’s name and phone number. The date and time of the distribution will be disclosed to parents upon completion of their backpack registration.
Anyone interested in volunteering or wishing to donate should contact The Salvation Army in Bowling Green at 419-352-5918 or United Way in Wood County at 419-352-2390.
Fostoria Farmers Market is Saturday
FOSTORIA — The next farmers market of the season will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets. The theme is “Christmas in July.”
Flippin’ Jimmy’s will be giving away bottles of water and Faygo. Forty-two vendors are expected, providing flowers, plants, vegetable patio containers, and local produce. Other vendors will offer baked goods, including cinnamon rolls, breads, cookies, pastries and gourmet coffee; hand-sewn items including aprons, kitchen towels, hairbows, masks and crocheted items; homemade jams, soaps, lotions; handmade cards, jewelry, pottery; wooden and garden decorative items, wind chimes; barn quilts; painted glass; seasonal wreaths, personalized tumblers and keychains; concrete goose & doll clothes, birdhouses; honey and maple syrup products; doggie treats; and natural healing and fitness products.
Seniors are encouraged to shop between 9-10 a.m. Customers are encouraged to wear masks and mind social distancing.
For more information, email fostoriamarket@yahoo.com or call 419-435-1718.
Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting on July 31 3 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 .am. Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 1p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 92. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 70. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 90.