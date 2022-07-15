Firefly Nights has music, food, games
Firefly Nights is set for tonight in downtown.
Wooster Green activities include a bounce house from 6-9 p.m., ice cream treats provided by Bowling Green Community Foundation in the gazebo and box hockey provided by Bowling Green Parks & Recreation. Corn hole boards will be out, as well as a Kan Jam. There will also be a Spike Ball tournament from 8-9 p.m. Thayer Family Dealerships will have a movie at dusk along with goodie bags and popcorn.
GLOvation will return to Main Street with face painting and a balloon area, as well as roaming entertainers.
Live music, held in Mckenzie’s parking lot at 165 S. Main St., will feature Mark Poseler, Ginger and the Snaps and AmpWagon.
Food trucks, restaurants and the State Bank GIVES truck will be open.
On-street parking will be prohibited on Main Street, from Court Street to Washington Street at 2 p.m. Main , from Court to Washington, will close to traffic at 4 p.m. While Main is closed, no through traffic will be permitted on Clough Street. Wooster Street will remain open for east and westbound traffic.
During the Main Street closure, detour routes for local and truck traffic will be posted.
The festival is scheduled from 6-10 p.m.
BG Council committees meet Monday
Bowling Green Council will hold two committee meetings before its regular meeting on Monday.
The finance committee will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to hear the quarterly update regarding the city’s finances.
The community improvement committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. to hear comments on proposed legislation regarding E-Scooters.
The meetings will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
The regular council meeting will follow.
BG chamber brings back investor day at the fair
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce is looking for businesses who are a part of the chamber to participate in Chamber Day at the Fair on Aug. 3 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Wood County Fair in the Pratt Pavilion located at 13800 W. Poe Road.
Registration is now open to all chamber investors to participate at no charge. Participants are asked for an item for a gift basket giveaway. Registrations will be accepted through July 25 or when all spaces are filled.
This is an opportunity for networking and showcasing business to the thousands of people visiting the fair. Each investor registered will have a designated 88-foot table/space in the large exhibit room in the Pratt Pavilion. This comfortable, carpeted space provides air conditioning and access to electricity and Wi-Fi.
Additional information and online registration is available at www.bgchamber.net. For more information email at [email protected] or call 419-353-7945.
Exchange Club members hear about WIC
Corey Shepherd will be the speaker at the Exchange Club weekly meeting on Tuesday at noon at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Shepherd is the manager of the Women, Infants and Children program for Wood County. WIC is a nutrition education program that provides nutrition education and breastfeeding education and support. It also gives supplemental, highly nutritious foods such as cereal, eggs, milk, cheese, yogurt, beans, peanut butter, whole grain foods, fruits and vegetables, and iron-fortified infant formula. WIC provides referral to prenatal and pediatric health care and other maternal and child health and human service programs
Ohio WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program provides nutritionally at-risk women and children with fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs from farmers markets and farmstands.
Shepherd’s background is in nutrition. He is from Lawrence County. He graduated from the University of Kentucky with undergraduate and graduate degrees and has worked for the Ohio WIC program for about six years.
The public is welcome to attend this meeting. Lunch is $13, cash only. Any question about the Exchange Club or this speaker can be directed to Jenny Swope at 419-806-4202.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers Sunday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Monday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.