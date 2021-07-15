Threshers reunite on Sunday
LIME CITY — The Five Point Steam Threshers will hold their 60th annual reunion on Sunday at Five Point and Lime City roads. Show hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.
There will be wheat threshing and plowing demonstrations. Antique tractors, gas engines and steam engines will be on display and operating throughout the day.
There will be a kiddie tractor pull at 1 p.m. with registration starting at noon.
Food, including sweet corn, bean soup, kettle popcorn, and drinks will be available for purchase.
The rain date is July 25.
Births
Brooke Costilla and Matthew Zajac, a daughter, July 14, Wood County Hospital.
Lauren and Stephen Moor, a son, July 13, Wood County Hospital.
Phylicia Mesna and William Thompson, a daughter, July 13, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Showers likely at night and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 81. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 65. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 84. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 66. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 66. Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 85.