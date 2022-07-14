New library book return open for use
The Wood County District Public Library’s new book return is now open and available for use.
Now located on the south side of the building along Court Street, this 24/7 book return has two drop-off receptacles for drive-up use. The library is located at 251 N. Main St.
To return books, approach the book return on Court Street from the west (heading toward Main Street) so the driver’s side is nearest the building.
Patrons can also drop off materials inside the library at the circulation desk book return.
The old book drop located on the northwest corner of the building is now closed.
Church Street closes as part of city building work
North Church Street, from just north of the library parking lot to Oak Street, will close at noon today. Church Street will remain closed through Friday at 6 p.m.
Access to the City Administration Building and the Wood County District Public Library will be maintained from the south via Court Street or Wooster Street. City building customers should park in the north section of the library parking lot or in city lot 4. Pedestrian access to the administration building will be maintained via a crossing area near the eastern portion of the Library’s parking lot.
In order to relocate a combined sewer in preparation of the construction of the new city building, Oak Street is closed and vehicle access to the administration building parking lot is restricted.
This timeline is dependent upon progress of work and weather.
BGHS Class of ‘72 holds reunion
The BGHS Class of 1972 will be celebrating its 50th Class Reunion on Aug. 6. Classmates can contact Scott Gillespie at 419-806-6266 for further details.
Forecast
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 86. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of thunderstorms at night. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 89.